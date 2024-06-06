Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Leaders Shine in National Campaigns, BJP and Congress Leaders Secure Key Wins

Mumbai: Senior BJP and Congress leaders from Maharashtra did justice to the responsibilities assigned to them in other states and ensured success for their respective parties. These include BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Congress general secretary Avinash Pande who showed charisma outside Maharashtra.

Pandey is in charge of Uttar Pradesh and played an important role in coordinating the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance there. The Party organization of the Congress was weakened and it started building a five-tier structure. He met old party workers and leaders in the 17 seats allotted to the Congress and made them work. Pandey is also a member of the Congress working committee. He was also in charge of Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 elections and has been in touch with Congress leaders in the state since then, which has paid off this time.

There was a huge demand for Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's rallies in Uttar Pradesh, which was planned by Pandey. Pandey told Lokmat on Wednesday that he will start a campaign to strengthen the party organization ahead of the 2027 assembly elections on June 10. The Congress, which had won just one seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, won six seats this time.

Vinod Tawde is the BJP's in-charge in Bihar. He was also instrumental in bringing Nitish Kumar back with the NDA. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tawde was instrumental in adjusting the caste equations there, connecting with smaller allies and ensuring that seat-sharing was smooth.

Last time, the NDA had won 38 seats in Bihar, which came down to 29 this time. RJD-Congress-Communist, etc. reduced the numbers of BJP-JD(U) and allies there. The political equations went against in some places, But Bihar has not suffered as much as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.



Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar is in charge of Kerala. For the first time in the history of Kerala, lotus bloomed in this election, with actor Suresh Gopi winning from Thrissur.

BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar is co-in-charge of Rajasthan

Are there. The BJP's seats were reduced by 10 seats from last time. caste equations as well as reservation and Constitution change narrative by Congress took its toll on BJP. Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik is the Congress in-charge of Gujarat. The Congress, which was on zero in the last two elections, won one seat.