Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: After Defeat in Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Expresses Uncertainty over His Political Future

A day after he lost the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed apprehension over his political future. "I don't know what my political future will be like now," he said. Speaking to a Bengali TV channel, Adhir Ranjan said he was also afraid that difficult times were coming. "In my attempt to fight this government (TMC), I have neglected my source of income. I call myself a BPL MP. I have no other skills than politics. So there are going to be problems for me in the next few days and I don't know how to overcome them."

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: SIT Proposal for Potency Test of Former JDS MP Approved By Court

TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan won the Bahrampur Lok Sabha seat, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost by a margin of 85,022 votes. Yusuf Pathan got 524516 votes while Adhir Ranjan got 439494 votes. The defeat of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has ended the Congress' political hold on Bahrampur, one of the last Congress strongholds in Bengal. The Congress has won only one seat in Malda South in Bengal.

According to PTI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I will soon go to Delhi to vacate the MP's residence. My daughter is currently studying and sometimes goes to Delhi to study. I have to find a new home there because I don't have a single house."

In a close encounter with Mamata Banerjee's INDIA block after the elections, Chowdhury said he never objected to THE TMC's presence on the opposition dais, but admitted that he had damaged the party by opposing the alliance with Banerjee. Asked if he would continue as the state PCC chief, Adhir Ranjan said, "I have accepted my defeat in the elections. I wanted to leave my post and requested my leaders to find someone better than me for this post, but I have withdrawn the decision on Sonia Gandhi's request. I have not received any call from my leaders yet. Once I get a call, I will reiterate my wish to my party."

Adhir Ranjan said it was the party's decision not to send any leader for campaigning in Baharampur and had no comment in this regard. "When Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Murshidabad, we joined it. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge was once campaigning in Malda but never came to Baharampur. It was the decision of our central leadership, which I have nothing to say about."