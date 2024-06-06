Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: SIT Proposal for Potency Test of Former JD(S) MP Approved By Court

The Court has agreed to investigate whether former MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the act of rape and sexual assault, was capable of committing rape or not. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials arrested Prajwal for conducting a virility test, an important medical procedure, after court consent. He was taken to the hospital for a manhood test.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the SIT police on the night of May 31st in the case of raping several females regardless of age. But the officers who waited till the election results are taking the court's permission and conducting a manhood test. Prajwal Revanna who was in police custody, was refusing to cooperate with the investigation on the pretense that he was an MP.

Thus, there was not much progress in the investigation. Prajwal lost in yesterday's Lok Sabha election results and his SIT custody period will end on June 7. So the authorities conducted the test a day earlier.Prajwal was taken to Bowring Hospital by ambulance from the CID headquarters at around 11:30 am. After a medical examination lasting over three hours, he was returned to the CID office for further questioning.

Virility Test: It is a masculinity test that proves sexual ability. When complaints of sexual harassment, rape, etc. are heard, the accused masculinity test is conducted. In the preliminary stage, three types of tests are conducted.

Additionally, the SIT has seized a pillow and mattress from Prajwal's residence in Hassan, finding traces of hair and sperm. These items are expected to play a significant role in the ongoing investigation. The SIT has been questioning Prajwal since his arrest, although he has consistently denied the allegations and has not provided satisfactory answers.

Due to objections raised by doctors at Bowring Hospital, the SIT has sought court permission to conduct a repeat medical examination of Prajwal. The doctors indicated that some of the required tests could not be performed without legal authorization, which the SIT is now seeking from the court. The court has instructed Prajwal to cooperate fully with the SIT's investigation and medical examinations.