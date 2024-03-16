Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mumbai Sees Surge in Young Voter Registrations

Mumbai: As the announcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections looms, anticipation builds in Mumbai, with thousands of young individuals eagerly applying for registration to exercise their voting rights. Notably, approximately 72,000 applications from young people have been accepted, marking a significant increase in the number of potential first-time voters this year. According to data released by the State Election Commission, individuals aged 18 to 19 are categorized as new voters.

Breakdown of Young Voters in Mumbai:

In the Mumbai city district, there are 17,440 new voters aged 18-19, while the age group of 20-29 comprises 1,61,443 male and 1,29,520 female voters.

District-wise Distribution of New Voters:

1) Mumbai Suburbs: A notable surge is witnessed in voter registrations, with the number of new voters soaring from 19,423 to 55,000.

2) Mumbai City District: The number of new voters has risen from 8,240 to 17,440 in March alone.

Lowest Voter Count in Malabar Hill:

Despite concerted efforts by the government and political parties to register new voters over the past year, a considerable number of eligible individuals have yet to apply. Malabar Hill records the lowest number of voters at 1,354, contrasting with Sewri constituency, which boasts the highest count at 2,260.

Transgender Voter Inclusion:

In a positive development, 880 transgender individuals have registered as new voters, with 70 in the Mumbai city district and 820 in the Mumbai suburbs.

Overall Increase in Voter Numbers:

The total voter count in the suburbs has surged to 72,17,308, witnessing a net increase of 26,629 voters in the final electoral rolls. The revision program has notably added 72,440 new voters aged 18-19, alongside augmenting the voter base in the 20-29 age bracket.