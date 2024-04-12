Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians in Navi Mumbai Lure Voters With Waiting List Train Tickets

In Navi Mumbai, political parties are resorting to innovative methods to entice voters, evading the scrutiny of the Election Commission. Residents of various slum areas have reported receiving offers in the form of waitlisted train tickets from local leaders, providing them with the option to cash them in by canceling post-election. This tactic aims to secure votes without violating election regulations, as no documents are required for purchasing waitlisted tickets from the railway's Passenger Reservation System (PRS).A resident of Indiranagar in Turbhe, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that despite being offered four sleeper class train tickets along with other benefits during the election period for his family of four, he has chosen not to accept the offer, awaiting potentially better incentives. The primary targets of this strategy are often migrant workers who are registered in the voter list within the city.

While the Election Commission closely monitors the distribution of freebies by leaders during elections, this novel method comes as both a surprise and a safety measure. "As no documents are required for purchasing waitlisted tickets from the railway's Passenger Reservation System (PRS)," explained a party worker from Turbhe, "leaders find it to be a safe option." He further elaborated that their primary targets are often migrant workers who are registered in the voter list within the city. In order to prevent the beneficiaries from ditching on the day of election, they are not given all details of the tickets. “After voting, they will share details like the name of the passenger that can be used to cancel them,” said the party worker. However, he added that since the method is new, they are finding it difficult to convince voters. Sudhir Dani, founder of the Alert Citizen Forum, highlighted that political parties frequently exploit loopholes in the system for their advantage. "It's crucial for ordinary citizens to recognize the significance of their votes. Additionally, the Election Commission monitors such maneuvers," stated Dani. He emphasized that often illiterate and vulnerable citizens are targeted, becoming significant victims of the consequences of electing the wrong candidates.

