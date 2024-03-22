Lok Sabha Elections 2024: This Alliance is Willing to Nominate Manoj Jarange Patil for Candidacy

Pune: All political parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. State candidates have also been announced. Along with national parties, new parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Jan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has announced candidates for 32 seats in the state of Pune. At a press conference, the alliance said that they are ready to field Manoj Jarange Patil as a Lok Sabha candidate.

Under the initiative of India Against Corruption, 50 registered political parties in the country have come together to form this alliance. The alliance had organized a workshop for potential candidates in Pune. The leaders of the alliance are Bhausaheb Bawne, Rajendra Vanarse, Shivajirao Mhaske, Ashok Jadhav Dhangaonkar, Renuka Pangaonkar, Prof. Rekha Patil and Satish Deshmukh were present.

Hemant Patil, a leader of the alliance said "The established political parties have completely failed to meet the expectations of the common man. So we're going to be a viable option for the public. We are going into this election keeping in mind the sentiments of the common people."