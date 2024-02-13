Lok Sabha Elections May Overlap with State Legislative Assembly Polls; Speculation Intensifies Amid Ashok Chavan's Resignation

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is just a few months away, and another Congress party member has joined hands with the BJP. This man is none other than the veteran Congress member and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan. Ashok Chavan Joining BJP was the huge shock to congress party. Meanwhile, the discussion that Maharashtra assembly elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections has now started in full swing. The talk has gained momentum after former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigned from the Congress and MLAs and some more Congress MLAs are rumored to be joining the BJP.

The BJP-led grand alliance has set a target of winning at least 40 out of 48 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. If senior Congress leaders including Ashok Chavan join the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, it will of course be of great benefit. It is said that some Congress MLAs along with Chavan will join the BJP in the next two to four days. In that situation, these MLAs will have to resign from MLA.

How many more MLAs?

Along with Chavan, some other MLAs will resign from the Congress. It is said that this number can be up to 14. If he quits MLA, he will have no position and no funds till the assembly elections. Despite this, if some MLAs leave the Congress immediately, the chances of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections being held together will increase. Sources said that surveys are being conducted by private companies about what the picture would be if Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are held together and if they are held separately. This is being checked by the BJP leadership.

Survey

Mahavikas Aghadi is currently preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. If both the elections are held together, the expenditure figure will increase. The BJP is thinking that it will be difficult for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to spend both as compared to the Maha Yuti, and to take advantage of Modi's popularity for the Lok Sabha as well as the Legislative Assembly.

At the same time in Maharashtra the calculations of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha are different. It is said that the BJP and Modi are not as popular as they are for the Lok Sabha elections.

That is why more than forty seats should be elected on the basis of popularity and assembly elections should be held separately after six months.