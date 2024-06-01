Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: ABP-C-Voter Predicts 22-26 Seats for Mahayuti, 23-24 for MVA in Maharashtra

The electoral battle for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats concluded with the final phase of voting on May 20, 2024, following a five-phase polling schedule that commenced on April 19. Maharashtra, second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of Lok Sabha seats, witnessed competitive contests between major alliances and prominent candidates.

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), squared off against the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction.

According to official figures, the voter turnout across Maharashtra stood at 61.33% after the completion of all five phases. The Gadchiroli–Chimur constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.88%, while the fifth phase saw the lowest turnout at 56.89%.

Exit polls conducted by ABP-C-Voter projected a closely contested outcome for Maharashtra:

Mahayuti to secure 22-26 seats

MVA to win 23-24 seats.

Party-wise seat projections:

BJP: 17 seats

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde): 6 seats

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 1 seat

Congress (Sharad Pawar): 8 seats

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray): 9 seats

Others: 1 seat

Previous Lok Sabha Election Results in Maharashtra

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections:

BJP won 23 seats

NCP secured 4 seats

Shiv Sena obtained 18 seats

Congress managed just 1 seat

The BJP-led NDA alliance won 41 seats overall.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections:

BJP secured 23 seats

NCP obtained 4 seats

Congress managed 2 seats

Shiv Sena won 18 seats

The BJP-led alliance secured 42 seats in total.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be announced on June 4, 2024.