Lok Sabha Exit Poll Result 2024: Chanakyya Predicts INDIA Bloc Will Edge Out NDA In Maharashtra Comfortably

As the seven-phase Lok Sabha election concludes today, India stands at a pivotal moment. This election has seen a fierce contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) spearheaded by the Congress. With the final phase of voting now complete, exit polls have begun to provide an early glimpse into the potential outcomes of this hard-fought electoral battle. These polls offer preliminary insights into the public's verdict, setting the stage for the official results that will soon follow.

Founder of election management consultancy Chanakyya, Partha Das, has released state-wise exit polls after conducting surveys with his team. According to Das, the MVA (INDIA bloc) is set to emerge victorious in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha election. The pre-poll alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SCP) has put up a strong fight against the Mahayuti (NDA), comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Das predicts that the INDIA bloc will secure 29 to 32 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the NDA is expected to win 16 to 18 seats, with others capturing 1-2 seats.

According to his exit poll, the INDIA bloc is likely to garner 49% of the votes, with the NDA trailing at 45% vote share.

Partha Das credits the recent political upheaval and the Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil as significant factors that have bolstered the INDIA bloc's performance in the state.