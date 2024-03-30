Lonavala Police Bust Gang Producing Porn Videos, 15 Booked

The Lonavala Rural Police has busted a gang making porn videos in Pune's Lonavala area. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the Arnav Villa bungalow in Lonavala, suspecting that it was being used for the filming of obscene content. On March 29, a case was filed against 15 individuals, including three who had rented out the bungalow to the suspects.

The police have seized the camera and other materials used for the shoot. And some hard drives containing pornographic material have been seized by the police. The Lonavala rural police have arrested 13 people in this case.

Making porn videos is a crime in India, despite this, the 15-member gang conspired to produce unabashedly obscene videos for their financial gain. A case was registered late on Friday night under Sections 67, 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act 2008 Act along with Sections 292, 293, 34, of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 6, 7 of the Indecent Impersonation of Women Act 1986. Police Sub-Inspector Bharat Bhosale of Lonavala Rural Police has filed a complaint in this matter.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Munnasaheb Sao (Age 30, Res. 16 Pargana, Kolkata), Javed Habibullah Khan (Age-35, Res. Ahra Umri, Dist. Basti, Uttar Pradesh), Alka Raj K Rajan (Age 23, Res. RP, South West Delhi) ), Neha Sompal Verma (Age 38, Res. Ganeshpuri, Muzaffanagar, Uttar Pradesh), Rhea Vasu Gupta (Age 21, Res. Laxminagar, Shakharpur, Delhi), Buddhasen Bardanilal Srivas (Age-29, Res. Mahakali Colony, Chandrapur), Sameer Mehtab Alam (age 26, Res. Amroha, Ride Moxy, Uttar Pradesh), Anup Mithilesh Choubey (age 29, Res. Kashibai Chal Kandivali East, Mumbai), Ram Kumar Sribhagwan Yadav (age 21, Res. Ronak City, Sham Colony, Haryana) , Vina Bharat Powle (Age 32, Res. Kengar Chal, Khopat, Thane), Mainaz Zahid Hussain Khan (Age 28, Res. Suncity, Nalasopara West, Dist. Palghar), Rahul Suresh Neverrekar (Age 38, Res. Mohanchal, Wagle Estate, Thane), Aniket Pawan Sharma (Age 19, Occupation Makeup Artist, Res. Rudraksh Residency, Palsana, Surat, State Gujarat), Vansaj Sachin Verma (Age 21, Res. Dehrakhas, Dehradun), Manish Hiraman Chaudhary (Age 20 , Res. Shastrinagar, Haryana.