Lonavala records 273mm rainfall in 24 hours; schools shut amid downpour

The ghats sections in Pune district are experiencing torrential rainfall, leading to widespread disruptions. As a precautionary measure, approximately 355 schools in areas like Mawal, Purandar, Velhe, Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, and others have declared a holiday due to the continuous downpours.

In the last 24 hours, Lonavala, a popular hill station in the region, has recorded an astounding 273mm of rainfall, setting a significant record for this season. Over the past three days, Lonavala has received a total of 705mm of rainfall. While these numbers are noteworthy, they pale in comparison to last year's figures, where a staggering 2622mm of rain was recorded on the same date. This year, the rainfall has amounted to 2017mm.

Amid the heavy downpour, authorities have issued a warning about the potential overflow of the Tata Dam, located near Sahara Bridge in Lonavala. The concerned officials of Tata Dam have urged residents along the Indrayani River to remain vigilant as water from the dam is being released into the river.

The situation remains tense, and citizens in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on further developments. Authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions and water levels to ensure public safety.