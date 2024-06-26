LoP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Walk In Ashadhi Wari, Seek Blessings At Pandharpur Temple

Pandharpur Wari 2024:The Indian National Congress is eying to continue the momentum in Maharashtra after its success in the state in recent Lok Sabha elections. The Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 13 out of 17 seats it contested. Now, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to participate in the Ashadi Wari and visit the Lord Pandurang temple in Pandharpur.

The state is set to witness the commencement of the Ashadhi Wari soon. Robust preparations are underway across the state for this significant event for the Vaishnav community. Preparations are in full swing in Dehu and Alandi, with chariots and palanquins being decorated. Meanwhile, the state assembly elections are also approaching, and many politicians are expected to participate in the Wari. Senior leader Sharad Pawar is confirmed to join the Wari, and there is speculation that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will accompany him.

Read Also | Pandharpur Wari 2024: Schedule of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2024 Announced; Check Important Dates

Maharashtra Congress officials have requested Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Ashadhi Wari. Given that this event holds unique significance for the Warkari community in the state, Congress officials see it as a crucial opportunity, especially in the context of the upcoming assembly elections. After the padayatra, Rahul Gandhi has expressed his intention to join the Ashadhi Wari on foot. He is expected to visit Pandharpur and seek the blessings of Lord Pandurang on either July 13 or 14. Navbharat Times reported that a senior Congress leader has confirmed this and added that Rahul Gandhi will be urged to participate in the Wari as well.

Every year, during the Ashadhi Palkhi ceremony, the event "Experience a Day of the Wari" is organized. This activity sees the participation of writers, intellectuals, journalists, social workers, and artists. This year, Sharad Pawar will take part in this program. Pawar will walk the 17-kilometer stretch from Baramati to Sansar. On July 7, during Sant Tukaram's Palkhi ceremony, the group will march on foot from Baramati to Sansar. If Rahul Gandhi joins Sharad Pawar in the Wari, it could be a significant show of strength for the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance.

Assembly elections in the state are due in next few months. After tasting the success in Lok Sabha, the Congress is now aiming for the Chief Minister's chair in the state. Some party leaders have openly expressed this ambition of the party. Gandhi's likely participation in the Wari also seems to be a part to this renewed outreach.

Read Also | Ashadhi Wari 2024: MSRTC Announces 5000 Special ST Buses, New Bus Stops for Pandharpur Yatra