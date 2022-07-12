Loyalty affidavits taken by Shiv Sena office bearers

Aurangabad: After 40 MLAs revolted with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the question arises as to who is the real Shiv Sena. Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena office bearers are notarizing a bond paper of Rs 100 and writing an affidavit about party loyalty.

After five MLAs from the district revolted with Ekhnath Shinde there was talk that Shiv Sena would have a big gap in the district. However, since ordinary Shiv Sainiks stayed with the Shiv Sena party, the rebellious MLAs can be counted on their fingers, only so many people left. The MLAs who went with him, including Eknath Shinde, claimed that the real Shiv Sena was ours. Because of this, who exactly is the real Shiv Sena? A legal battle is likely to be fought over this. Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena office bearers from the district went to Mumbai on Monday and met party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri and testified that we are with you. Not only this, the affidavits of the group heads, co-group heads, branch heads, department heads and other office bearers of the city are being notarized on a bond paper.

What is the text of the affidavit?

'I have full allegiance and faith in the constitution of the Shiv Sena party. Also, there is unwavering devotion to the ideals and principles laid down by the venerable Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. The affidavit also states that he has firm faith in the leadership of the esteemed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and has my unconditional support. I am expressing my complete loyalty to the esteemed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. And this affidavit reaffirms this allegiance and under his leadership I will always work to achieve the objectives set out in the Shiv Sena constitution. The text of the affidavit is true and correct. None of that information is untrue. Also, no facts have been hidden. '