LSAT—India to be accepted by Amity University Mumbai for Law aspirants

Amity University Mumbai has announced plans to accept LSAT—India scores from this year for law aspirants.Amity Law School (ALS) accredited by the Bar Council of India, offers law programmes across different domains for both undergraduate and post graduate programmes. They focus on imparting training in legal studies in conventional areas and emerging fields, like Intellectual Property, Social Justice, Environmental Law, and Human Rights.Amity Law School, aims to create a dynamic experience for their law students by setting up moot court, mock trials, mentor-mentee program and more to prepare the students for the world outside. They also organize awareness campaigns on litigation practices for the common and underprivileged to help them understand their legal claims and duties, thereby ensuring education to people in and outside the institute.

To qualify for law programme, candidates need to have 10+2 with minimum 50%. The mode of application will be completely online, and students can register through online application. The admission process has begun and candidates can apply for admission to various law programmes offered by the university.The candidates will be selected on the basis of their academic performance as well as the performance in the LSAT—India exam. Dr. AWS Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor – Amity University Mumbai said, “Law as a career has emerged in the recent times and a large number of students want to pursue a career in law. LSAT—India is one of the most student friendly exams and the administration of LSAT—India twice this year would provide more flexibility to students. Moreover, the proactiveness of LSAC to administer LSAT—India in an online proctored format amidst these testing times show their inclination towards children who wish to make a career in the field of law”.

Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice President, LSAC said, “We look forward to our new alliance partner who have made a mark in revolutionizing the education implementation in India. Amity University has a huge student base and can accommodate a large number of students who wish to make career in the field of law. We look forward to expanding our alliance partnership with more university in India in the coming times”.Amity Law School, (ALS) is known for its excellent position among law schools ranking 11th in the list of top 50 law schools in IIRF ranking. ALS, AUM is also recognised by the Bar Council of India and has an extremely advanced and well-equipped library, e-library, and digital library with online subscriptions to the best research material.The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the administration of the LSAT—India 2022 in two cycles using the online proctored format that will allow law school aspirants to take the test safely, from the convenience of their own homes. The first administration of the test was held on January 15, 2022 and the second administration would be over multiple days and slots, starting May 9, 2022 to accommodate the larger number of anticipated test takers.LSAC Global has also announced that it will award 53 merit scholarships and 3 Essay scholarships for students who take the LSAT—India 2022.

Students can register for the LSAT—India 2022 by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.



About Amity University Mumbai:

Amity University Mumbai has been established under Maharashtra Govt. Act of 2014 of Government of Maharashtra and is recognized as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act with the rights to confer degrees. The University with its future-ready, sprawling campus, a world - class learning infrastructure and over a kilometer-long frontage on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers a 360-degree career transformational set-up. With its state of the art infrastructure, the campus facilitates all-round growth of students. The university has tie-ups with IBM, Oracle, Sun Microsystems, CA Technologies & others for skill enhancement of the students.



About LSAT—India:

LSAT—India is a standardised test adopted as an admission criterion by multiple law colleges across India. It measures skills that are considered essential for success in law school. LSAT—India is specially created for admission to law schools in India by the Law School Admission Council, USA (LSAC). The LSAC has been helping law schools in various countries evaluate the critical thinking skills of their applicants for more than 70 years

