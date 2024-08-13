"Made A Mistake": Ajit Pawar On Fielding Wife Sunetra Against Cousin Supriya Sule In Baramati Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has admitted that it was a mistake to have his wife, Sunetra Pawar, contest against his cousin Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with a Marathi news channel, Ajit Pawar, who is currently engaged in a statewide "Jan Samman Yatra," acknowledged that the decision made by the NCP parliamentary board was incorrect. He expressed regret, saying, "I hold great affection for all my sisters. Politics should not intrude into family matters. I realize now that it was a mistake to field Sunetra against Supriya. This should not have happened. However, the parliamentary board of NCP made the decision, and in hindsight, I believe it was wrong."

The Baramati election became a significant contest not only between Sule and Sunetra Pawar but also a matter of prestige for both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, emerged victorious for the fourth consecutive time from the Baramati seat, securing a margin of 1.5 lakh votes against Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife. Following the election, Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Sharad Pawar, who has held the Baramati seat 14 times, has been a prominent figure in the constituency since 1967.

During the last election, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition unexpectedly outperformed the ruling Mahayuti alliance, winning 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. The faction led by Ajit Pawar managed to secure only one seat, Raigad, while Sharad Pawar's faction won eight seats. Ajit Pawar, whose defection led to a split in the NCP, stated that Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and the "head of their family," and thus he would refrain from responding to any criticism directed at his uncle. When asked about the BJP and Shiv Sena's ongoing criticism of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar indicated that the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance should be mindful of their statements. "I express my views in our internal meetings," he mentioned during the interview. These comments were made as part of his "Jan Sanman Yatra," which focuses on promoting various welfare initiatives, including the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" (MMLBY). This scheme aims to provide ₹1,500 monthly financial assistance directly to women’s bank accounts.