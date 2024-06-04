Madha Election Results 2024: NCP Sharad Pawar Faction's Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil Takes Big Lead in Early Lok Sabha Trends

Solapur: The counting of votes for the Madha Lok Sabha constituency began this morning at Ramwadi godown in Solapur. NCP's Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil is leading by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

The Madha Lok Sabha seat witnessed a tight contest between Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar of the BJP and Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction. While exit polls have predicted that Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction will win, the excitement of the results will remain high till the last round. Initially, postal counting was done, after which ballot boxes were counted in three assembly constituencies of Madha constituency in the first round.



