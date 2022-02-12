Madhuri Dixit shares adorable birthday greetings for husband Shriram Nene

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has poured love for her husband Dr Shriram Nene's birthday on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a video montage of various pictures of them together over the years.

She set Armaan Malik's song 'You' in the backdrop and penned the caption, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart and the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband."

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in 1999. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri's Netflix series 'The Fame Game' will premiere on February 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

