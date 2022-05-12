Maha: Amid heatwave conditions, Mahabaleshwar witnesses dense fog

While the heat wave is spreading in the state, tourists are getting to experience unique climate in Mahabaleshwar. Due to the change in the weather, dense fog covered Mahabaleshwar in the morning and evening and tourists were seen enjoying the climate. Mahabaleshwar is a tourist place that attracts tourists. Millions of tourists visit this tourist city every year especially in summers. These tourists are currently enjoying the fog.

The temperature in the state has been increasing for the last few days. Meanwhile, dense fog condition has spread in Mahabaleshwar, giving tourists some respite from the scorching heat.

With the onset of the main tourist season, tourists from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi are flocking to Mahabaleshwar every day. However, no traffic planning has been done by the municipality and police administration so far. As a result, the road leading from Venna Reservoir to Mahabaleshwar, Mahadnaka Road, the main market and the British-era point is constantly experiencing traffic jams.