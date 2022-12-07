Maha and Karnataka CMs speak over phone, agree on maintaining peace over border row

Amid the raging border dispute of Maharashtra-Karnataka border, Maharashtra and Karnataka chief ministers spoke to each other over phone and have agreed that there should be peace and law and order should be maintained on both the sides.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeting about conversation with his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde, asserted that however, there is no change in Karnataka’s stand as far as the border is concerned “Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde had a telephonic discussion with me, we both agreed that there should be peace and law and order to be maintained in both the states,” Bommai said in the tweet.

Noting that there are harmonious relations between the people of both the states, he said, “however there is no change in our stand as far as Karnataka border is concerned. And the legal battle will be pursued in the Supreme Court.” The border dispute between both states intensified on Tuesday, with vehicles from either sides being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district of Belagavi.