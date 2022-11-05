Maha BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule visits Bhiwandi as part of 2024 Lok Sabha polls outreach plan

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district as part of the party's outreach programme for the 2024 general elections.

According to a report of PTI, Bawankule asked workers to take out at least two hours in a day to visit homes to spread information about the Centre and state government's welfare schemes so that the Narendra Modi government retains power with a bigger majority than 2019.

He also led a rally of party workers in the handloom town, currently represented by his colleague and Union Minister Kapil Patil. A party release said Bawankule will visit Thane city on Saturday and Mira Bhayander area on Sunday as part of his three-day tour of the region.