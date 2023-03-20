Maha BJP MLC Dnyaneshwar Mhatre decides against accepting pension in support of OPS demand by teachers

A new member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council requested the deputy chairperson not to grant him a pension as a legislator in solidarity with teachers and other state government employees who are on strike for restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The MLC, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, is a first-time member of the upper house. He belongs to BJP and represents the Konkan region teachers’ constituency.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Mhatre said, I have been a consistent supporter of the old pension scheme for teachers and non-teachers in Maharashtra. I hereby refuse to accept any pension to be given as MLC to me in future.

Lakhs of employees, including nursing staff of government hospitals and teachers, have been on strike since March 14 for the OPS restoration demand.