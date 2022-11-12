Maha BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule says Sharad Pawar did black magic on Uddhav Thackeray

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chied Sharad Pawar purportedly did black magic on the Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray after 2019 assembly elections and he got trapped into it.

When asked about the BJP’s aims for the 2024 elections for the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Bawankule said, In 2024, the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) will not get candidates in many constituencies, that is the position we will arrive at. MVA should let go of the dream of forming a government in the state.

There was an incidence (in 2019) of a type of black magic on Uddhav Thackeray, and he fell for it. The NCP did this black magic on Uddhav Thackeray and because of this, his mind was diverted for the time being to the party.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with the BJP will win over 200 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024, adding they were preparing for the same. “The elections will be fought as an alliance between the two parties, Bawankule added.

