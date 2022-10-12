Maha cabinet approves revised policy to set up ultra-high voltage transmission lines

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a revised policy for the use of land to set up ultra-high voltage transmission lines and pylons.

This will help expedite several power generation projects in different parts of the state, a statement from the chief minister officer said after the cabinet meeting.

According to the report stated in Free Press Journal, at present, the compensation amount is very small and it is being opposed by the owners of the land, due to which several projects are delayed and held up.

As per the revised policy, for setting up ultra-high voltage transmission lines of 66 KV or more, the compensation amount will be double the rate of the land mentioned in the ready reckoner or average rate of purchase and the sale of land in the last three years, whichever is more.

There will be 30 per cent compensation for the land covered under the transmission lines. The amount of compensation will be decided by a committee of deputy divisional officer. The implementation of the policy will be monitored by a committee headed by principal secretary of energy department.