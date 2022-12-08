Maha CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ask Amit Shah to intervene over border row

Amid the simmering border row, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah, requesting his intervention.

According to a report of TOI, The issue also echoed in Parliament with demonstrations from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP MPs, while NCP leader Supriya Sule called on Shah to mediate.

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah and appraised him about developments related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka over the last one week, a period marked by war of words between leaders of the two neighbouring states, attacks on vehicles and protest by activists.

The deputy CM spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai following attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra entering Karnataka in the adjoining state’s border district of Belagavi.

The bond between people of Maharashtra and Karnataka is very strong and they have family deities on either side of the border, Thackeray said in a statement. The border issue is being raked up with an eye on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls and Maharashtra is being targeted, he said.