Maha CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis gives fitting send-off to outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and felicitated him at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

They felicitated the Governor and wished him a long and healthy life, the governor’s office tweeted on Friday. The ongoing Governor was presented with figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Krishna by the deputy CM. CM Eknath Shinde honoured with him a shawl and a miniature frame of the Kedarnath Temple.

A guard of honour will be presented to Koshyari by the Navy at Raj Bhavan on Friday, after which he will leave for Dehradun in his native Uttarakhand later in the afternoon. Koshyari, who has been in the midst of controversy due to his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other icons of the state and has also been accused of governing with a partisan attitude by the opposition, has been replaced by Ramesh Bais.

On February 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for state and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.