Maha CM Eknath Shinde clears 65 files of various departments virtually amid claim of he is on leave

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has cleared 65 files via video conferencing in a day and dismissed claims by the rival Shiv Sena faction that he was on leave.

The chief minister, who is touring his home district Satara, virtually cleared 65 files of various departments on Tuesday and gave necessary directives to officials concerned, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Shinde also directed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to be prepared to extend help to the people affected by unseasonal rains. He also said that the reports that he was on leave were wrong. CM said he has been reviewing various works, meeting people and holding meetings with officials since arrival in Satara district.

I never go on leave. Today, I reviewed the work of Tapola-Mahabaleshwar road, laid the foundation stone of a stretch of road and held a meeting of district officials over the infrastructure of the hill station to ensure that tourists get all the facilities, Shinde said.