Maha CM Eknath Shinde faction to file Rs 50 crore defamation case against Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray and Supriya Sule



The Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena said that each of the 50 MLAs who broke away from Udhhav Thackeray will file Rs 50 crore defamation suits against NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule as well as Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray for alleging that they took Rs 50 crore each to rebel against Uddhav Tahckeray laeadership.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Suleji had said that if anyone would have made similar allegations against her then she would have filed defamation case and asked for evidence. So, we are now taking her advice and sending defamation notices to three of them. They should either apologise publicly or show evidence in court that there has been such transaction, Vijay Shivtare spokesperson of the Shinde faction said.

He added that he is announcing this after consulting all the MLAs and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who feels that such frivolous allegations must now stop. Let everything be clear in the court, said Shivtare.