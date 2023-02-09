Maha CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates final phase of Kopri Road Overbridge in Thane

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the second and final phase of the Thane’s Kopri Road Overbridge (ROB) on the Eastern express highway.

The inauguration of Thane Kopari ROB on Chief Minister Shinde's birthday will relieve traffic congestion on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and let pedestrians cross the highway, officials said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has widened Kopri ROB to relieve traffic congestion on the Eastern Express Highway. The existing 2+2 lane bridge has been enlarged to a 4+4 lane, which officials say will benefit small and heavy vehicles on the highway while also reducing traffic congestion.

This project, which is estimated to cost Rs 258 crore, includes a vehicular underpass connecting Naupada junction to Dnyansadhana College and the proposed new Kopri station. The project included the construction of a FOB facility for pedestrians to cross the Eastern Express Highway and the improvement of a box nullah to provide a drainage facility for a stormwater drain from the existing Chikhalwadi Nallaa to Sathewadi Nalla.