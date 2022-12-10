Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets Central Railway DRM to discuss MUTP 3 projects

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde met Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) to discuss various railway improvement projects in Mumbai.

According to a report of Indian Express, During the meeting, the CM discussed the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A like the Kalyan yard segregation of suburban and long-distance trains, Kalyan-Badlapur third and fourth line, Kalyan Asangaon fourth line and Kalva Airoli elevated corridor.

Shinde assured that he will look into the issues related to these projects. The MUTP projects are jointly funded by the state and the central government. Sources said that since funding from the state for the MUTP 3 projects is getting delayed, it is eventually affecting the progress of the projects besides encroachments on project land which is taken care of by the state-run government authorities like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) therefore CM intervention was needed.