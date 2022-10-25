Maha CM Eknath Shinde says farmers affected by excessive rains will be given compensation

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he has given directions to expedite the proccess of assessment of crop lossesdue to excessive rains in parts of the state and assured that the affected farmers will be provided compensation.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport ahead of his visit to Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region, Shinde said his government has taken 72 big decisions in the interest of the people in last three months and he will respond to the opposition's criticism by showing the work done by his government.

According to a report of PTI, asked about the status of payment of compensation to farmers affected due to excessive rains recently in parts of the state, Shinde said he has given directions to conduct the panchanama (spot assessment) of the losses on a war-footing. The affected farmers will get compensation, they will not be left out. The government stands firm with the farmers, he said.