Maha CM Eknath Shinde says I want solution of border row with Karnataka, not polticise issue

Maharashtra chief Eknath Shinde said his government was keen to resolve the long pending border dispute with Karnataka and did not want to indulge in political mudslinging over the sensitive issue.

Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in the backdrop of simmering tension between the two states and attacks on vehicles after the border row flared up.

Talking to reporters here, the Maharashtra CM said Bommai has clarified that he had not tweeted anything that would hurt sentiments of the people of the western state.

Shinde said it was for the first time that the central government had stepped in to resolve the deadlock over the decades-long border dispute between the two states to ensure peace prevails on both sides and citizens are not adversely affected.

The Union Home Minister has given certain directions (with regards to border row). This has never happened before, claimed the Chief Minister.

Bommai has clarified he had not tweeted anything (objectionable) and Amit Shah has given directions to probe fake Twitter handles (whose posts apparently fuelled tension between the two states), said the Maharashtra CM, adding he wanted a solution to the border row and not political mudslinging over the issue.