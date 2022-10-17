Maha CM Eknath Shinde says will resolve issues of Banjara community

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said issues of the Banjara Community will be resolved soon. Speaking at a function in Thane, Shinde said a joint meeting will be held to discuss the demands of the community. He said a "positive decision" will be taken to provide plots for the community within CIDCO limits.

According to PTI report, "The Banjaras are the glory of Maharashtra. The community has contributed to building and developing Maharashtra. Various problems of Banjaras will be resolved," he said, adding that the shrine dedicated to goddess Pohra is being developed expeditiously.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Banjara community is related to the Indus culture. "This community worships the environment and has a large knowledge base. We will take a positive decision on their demands. We will also try to resolve their pending issues by taking them up with the Central government," he said.

Fadnavis said that all the national highways built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country are on the routes once used by Laman (Banjaras) for travelling.