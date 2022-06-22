Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive

Mumbai, June 22 Amid the massive political upheaval in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested Covid-19 positive here on Wednesday afternoon.

State Congress President Nana Patole confirmed the developments though there was no comment from the CM Office.

The development came hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested Corona positive this morning.

While the Governor has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the CM decided to conduct a 'virtual cabinet' meeting this afternoon.

After the huge power-game unleashed with the rebellion by Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, a few ministers and around three-dozen plus MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress are engaged in a massive fire-fighting operation to save the government.

