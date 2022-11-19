Maha Congress chief Nana Patole says those targeting Rahul Gandhi should explain why Savarkar got pension from British

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said those criticising party leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on V D Savarkar, should first explain why the Hindutva ideologue was getting Rs 60 pension from the British.

Gandhi has kicked up a row with his remarks on Savarkar made earlier this week during the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has claimed that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to him out of fear.

Those who criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Savarkar should first reply why the latter was getting a pension of Rs 60 from the British, Patole said in response to a query about criticism of Gandhi for his remarks against Savarkar and Shiv Sena’s stand that such comments will hamper MVA alliance.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra received an overwhelming response in Maharashtra and the Congress was united and energised. Patole said his party wants an ideological debate and it wants to unite people. The Congress believed in non-violence, he said.



