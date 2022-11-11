Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says he supports EC of India view of having one nation one election

Mahrashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said said that he was fully in support of the Election Commission (EC) of India view of having one nation, one election.

It is difficult, but in Maharashtra we had set up a committe under Sudhir Munganthiwar. That committee sent a report which said that for close to a year, there is an election code of conduct in some place or the other in Maharashtra due to polls happening all the time. There are so many elections. So I think that 'one nation, one election', having all election at one time, not just in Maharashtra but for all states, is good, Fadnavis stated.

According to a report of TOI, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that the EC was ready administratively to conduct simultaneous elections as part of the "one nation, one election system", but it was up to the legislature to take a final call on it.

