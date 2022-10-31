Maha farmers receives Rs 7 crore whose cattle died of Lumpy skin disease

The Animal Husbandry department said over 2,997 farmers across the state, whose cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease, have received around 7.79 crore as compensation from the state government.

Across the state, over 10,000 cattle have succumbed to the viral infection and the process of panchnama is underway across affected areas. The farmers are getting around Rs 30,000 per deceased animal for cows, Rs 25,000 for bullocks and Rs 16,000 compensation for calves, TOI reported.

Various districts have received a total of 1.40crore vaccine doses till date. The state has completed 97.49% vaccination of cattle, taking into consideration vaccinations done by private institutes, cooperative dairy federations, etc.

