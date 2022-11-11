Maha FDA cancels manufacturing licence of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder in suburban Mulund

Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court it had cancelled the licence of Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd (J&J) to manufacture baby powder at its plant in suburban Mulund keeping in mind the welfare and health of consumers.

The government made the submission before a two-judge bench in an affidavit submitted in response to a petition filed by the multi-national company challenging two official orders one dated September 15 cancelling the manufacturing licence and the other of September 20 ordering J&J to immediately stop manufacturing and sale of its baby powder.

According to a report of PTI, The orders were passed by the Joint Commissioner and Licensing Authority of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The government based its orders on a report of the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) which found the powder contained higher pH level than prescribed (which can adversely affect the skin of babies).

In the affidavit, the government said it would be a gross failure on their part if they failed to enforce the statutory provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules meant to safeguard the health of people. The government affidavit said the health and welfare of people/consumers is of paramount importance.

It is statutory duty apart from moral responsibilities of the petitioner (J&J) to manufacture and supply the product that are absolutely safe for the consumers, particularly infant babies in this case, it said.