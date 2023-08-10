Maha FDA finds lapses in operations of sweet shop in Thane



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra conducted a surprise inspection at a well-known sweet shop in Thane city and ordered its immediate closure after discovering a number of violations in its operations, District Information Office said.

The inspection was conducted out by a team of officials led by FDA Assistant Commissioner (Food) VV Vedphatak, according to an official release from the District Information Office. The team found several lapses in the shop’s operations and violation of permit and licence norms, and ordered its immediate closure.

The shop was found to be manufacturing sweets and farsan (salty snacks) without due permission from the FDA, said the release. The outlet had not taken any precautions with regards to food items being sold by it and their consumption may adversely affect health of customers, it said, adding that under the prevailing FDA regulations the shop can be fined Rs 2 lakh.