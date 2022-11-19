Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is ideal of the olden days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding freedom fighter Savarkar is seen to be reverberating in Maharashtra. Now it is being said that a new controversy is likely to arise due to a statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were ideals of old. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said Nitin Gadkari is the current role model.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. On this occasion, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari were felicitated by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with the title of Deleted. Speaking on this occasion, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari directly compared Nitin Gadkari with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

When we were studying in school. So we ask our teachers who is your favorite leader? Then those who liked Subhash Chandra Bose, those who liked Gandhiji and those who liked Nehru used to take their names. I think now who asked you who is your icon? Who is your favorite leader? So you don't need to go out. You will be met in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji Maharaj belongs to old times. I am talking about modern times you can get it here. From Ambedkar to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also made a controversial statement that till Nitin Gadkari you will all meet here.

This statement of Bhagat Singh Koshyari is having repercussions. The governor is also a traitor to Maharashtra and a traitor to Shiva. Governor Sir Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remains in the nerves of every person of Maharashtra and the country even after three and a half hundred years. Today, the ideal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is standing before the eyes of Maharashtra. Santosh Shinde of Sambhaji Brigade has said that if you visit Gadkille once, you will know.