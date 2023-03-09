Maha Governor Ramesh Bais on Satish Kaushik says four decades of service to theatre, film can never be forgotten

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais condoled the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik and said that his four decades of service to the theatre and film industry can never be forgotten.

The veteran actor, who is known for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 67.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor of Maharashtra said, The news of the demise of renowned film and theatre actor, producer, director, screenplay writer and comedian Satish Kaushik is shocking. Satish Kaushik immortalised many characters in films and plays with his powerful acting and won national awards. His four decades of service to the theatre and film industry can never be forgotten. I pay my homage to the great actor and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

A close friend of Satish, Anupam Kher first broke the news on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning. Reportedly, veteran actor-director Kaushik passed away due to cardiac arrest.