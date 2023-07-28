Maha govt allocates Rs 5 Lakh FD for each of 869 COVID orphans: Aditi Tatkare

The state government of Maharashtra announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh has been set aside as a fixed deposit for each of the 869 children who became orphans as a result of COVID-19.

In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said, A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept for each of the 869 children who lost their parents in COVID-19 till July 7, 2023. Maharashtra has so far lost over 1.48 lakh people to coronavirus, according to official figures.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported eight new Covid-19 cases and zero death, as per the state govt data. As per the data, 12 patients were discharged on July 28, taking the total tally of discharged patients to 80,21,487 until today. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.