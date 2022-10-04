Maha govt announces Diwali package for ration card holders



Diwali Package has been announced by the Maharashtra state government for the ration card holders. The decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting. The card holders will get 1kg of semolina, gram flour, sugar, oil for only 100 rupees.

"On the occasion of Diwali, we are going to give a Diwali package to 1 crore 62 lakh card holders, it has four items including semolina, gram flour, sugar, oil. We are going to pack these four items, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting held today. The package will be included four items, 7 crore people in the state will benefit directly from this. This set will be given for a period of one month and will be distributed trough e-pos system. A total expenditure of 486 crores 94 lakhs was also approved for this purpose.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given instructions to ensure that this set of rations should be distributed before Diwali so that there are no complaints.

