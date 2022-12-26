Maha govt demands 10 lakh Covishield shots from Centre

Amid the rising Covid cases in many countries, there is anticipating growth in demand for Covid booster. The Maharashtra government has demanded 10lakh Covishield shots from the Centre.

The state hasn't received any indication on how soon the doses might arrive. In fact, there are concerns that it could be a while before the doses arrive since the Centre has not hinted towards procurement recently.

According to a report of TOI, While the public health department has 17lakh doses of Covaxin, it has zero Covishield doses in stock. The demand for Covishield is maximum as the majority have got immunised with this vaccine, which people also prefer for the third shot despite mixing and matching being allowed by the Centre.

Sanjay Khandare, principal secretary (health) initial request for 5lakh doses was made last week. However, following a state-level meeting, public health minister Tanaji Sawant sought 10lakh doses from the Centre. In Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states in the pandemic, coverage of booster doses has been abysmal.

In Mumbai, a few private hospitals have procured Covishield in minor quantities from the Serum Institute of India.

Prince Surana, CEO of Surana Group of Hospitals, said they have procured 2,000-5,000 doses.