Maha govt doubles scholarship for minorities

The Maharashtra government has doubled the scholarship for seven notified minority communities including Muslims, Christians, Jain, Zoroastrian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jew to pursue higher education in the current academic year.

Minority students pursing higher education are entitled to an annual scholarship of up to Rs 50,000 as against Rs 25,000. The annual income cap to avail the scholarship remains Rs 8 lakh a year as per a state government resolution issued on October 4.

According to the report of TOI, students pursuing degree courses in arts, science and commerce will get up to Rs 5,000 a year this academic year. The amount will be deposited in the Aadhar card- linked bank account of the student in October and February. The scholarship amount has been doubled after over a decade.