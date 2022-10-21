Maha govt gives nod to NITI Ayog-like body-MITRA

The Maharashtra State cabinet has approved to have Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA), the state’s think tank for the transformation in various priority areas enabling it to achieve its target of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2027. The think tank will be set up on the lines of NITI Aayog at the national level

According to a report of Hindustan Times, The Shinde-Fadnavis government has set the target of making Maharashtra the first $1 trillion economy by 2027 and a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047. To achieve the target, MITRA will concentrate on areas like agriculture, health, education and skill development, finance, tourism and sports, industries, and infrastructure among others.

The MITRA is expected to advise the state government on the effective utilization of these modern technology tools and chalk out the long and short-term plans to achieve economic development.