Maha govt is people oriented, assures CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government is people-oriented and the upcoming state budget will contain measures that will benefit common citizens. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the finance portfolio, will present the state budget for fiscal 2023-24 on March 9.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Bhagwa Talao (lake) in Kalyan town of Thane district, his political turf, Shinde praised the Union Budget for the next fiscal which was presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1.“Similarly, the budget of the state government will be beneficial to common citizens and reflect their aspirations," he said. Shinde said his government, which assumed office in June last year, is public-oriented and committed to the welfare of people.“This government is yours and you are of the government. This Chief Minister is yours and you are mine," he said. Shinde said his administration’s single-point programme is to make the life of all citizens in the state comfortable.