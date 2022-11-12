Maha govt looses another central govt scheme an industrial scheme to Madhya Pradesh

The Shinde-Fadnavis government, a dedicated manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment which various states including Maharashtra were vying gor has gone to Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report of TOI, The proposals received by the ministry were evaluated by a project management agency (PMA) based on methodology drafted by the department. The PMA found that the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) obtained the highest marks among the eight proposals received.

Adding another feather in the cap, MP is moving vigorously to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar MP and contributing emphatically for Atmanirbhar Bharat, says the message on the official Twitter handle of the Madhya Pradesh government.

According to the letter put out by the MP administration, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telengana were in the reckoning for the zone under a scheme floated by the Union ministry of power. The ministry has offered financial assistance of Rs 400 crore for setting up the zone.