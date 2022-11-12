Maha govt may reopen Andheri's Gokhale bridge for autorickshaws and two-wheelers by next week

The Maharashtra government said it could reopen the Gokhale bridge for pedestrians, autorickshaws and two-wheelers by next week.

Addressing a joint press conference, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister of suburban Mumbai and Ameet Satam, BJP legislator from Andheri (West), said a decision on this will be taken next week after the report on the assessment of the bridge is submitted.

According to a report of The Indian Express, a technical assessment of the bridge will be carried out jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway and Mumbai police’s traffic department for this purpose.

Western Railway will demolish the north-end carriageway of the Gokhale bridge over its tracks in Andheri before March 15 next year, while Mumbai's civic vody will float tenders for resconstruction of the east-west connector.