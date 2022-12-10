Maha govt releases Rs 200 crore to pay salary of MSRTC staff for October

The Maharashtra government has released Rs 200 crore for the payment of salary of October to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) so that it can clear salary arrears of its staffers.

The government took the decision after the officials said MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe had written to the government, requesting that funds be released for the payment of salary of staffers for the month of October.

MSRTC along with passenger transportation is also providing goods transport service. This low-cost service has received an overwhelming response from traders and industrialists. The corporation has earned lucrative income from the service and it is making profits of lakh of rupees every month.