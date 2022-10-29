Maha govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders

The Eknath Shinde led-government has removed categorised security cover of 25 leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

According to a report of PTI, it means these leaders would not have permanent police security outside their houses or escort. The decision was taken after a fresh assessment of their security perception, the official said. Those who were stripped of their security cover include several former cabinet ministers.

The security cover of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his family including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too has been retained, but that of some other NCP leaders including Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and jailed Anil Deshmukh has been removed.

Interestingly, Milind Narvekar, personal secretary and trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, has been given Y-plus-escort cover.